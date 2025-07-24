Bowls round-up: Beddow powers to the Mid Shropshire Merit title

The Highley man relished the big green at Albrighton and powered to a comfortable win over Lee Taylor (Allscott Heath) in the final.

“Martin won 2025 title after beating Lee Taylor 21-8, going from 10-5 up to 18-5 in the corners before holding on to win,” said organiser Rob Burroughs.

The 65-year-old Beddow beat Trish Bradburn 21-14 in the semi-finals after going 11-4 up while Taylor – just back from an eight year break from the game - held off a fightback from another Bowring qualifier in Stuart James to won 19 after being 16-6 ahead.

A crowd of approaching 100 had watched the 15 finalists go to work from 5.30pm on Saturday and more than four hours of action ended with Beddow receiving the trophy from league president Mike Potter.

“Thank you to Albrighton for being great hosts and thank you too to everyone who entered and made it a record breaking entry for this competition,” added Burroughs.

Trench Mixed Doubles

The unveiling of open bowls competitions at Shropshire clubs continues to come thick and fast - but one is on the move.

Sunday, October 5, is the new date for the Trench Mixed Doubles but there only vacancies in the morning qualifying session.

Entry is £20, first prize £300, contact Siobhan Harding on 07580 111794.

That date clashes with the 72nd running of the Bowring Open with 32 spaces to chase a £500 first prize from 11am, entries £15 to Carol Faulkner (07939 902291).

There’s also a double header on Sunday, September 7, with the popular Calverhall Handicap Doubles (£20 per pair, book with Paul Fenwick on 07703 761347) and a new under-16 singles for the Viv Lomas Cup at Horsehay (details from Rob Burroughs, 07901 229623).

That is followed by finals night in the Wrockwardine Wood Open on Saturday, September 13, qualifying starting on August 17 with entries £20, bookings to Jamie King 07584 704610

Before then, Bishop’s Castle’s Roly Edwards Open Doubles is on Sunday, August 10 (10am start), with 16 places available at £15 each to play for a £100 top prize, call Wayne Pugh on 07794 152787.

Sinclair Open

Two Castlefields bowlers were among the latest qualifiers in the Sinclair Open at the Telford club.

Double County Merit winner Rich Goddard and Gary Neal booked their places in the last 16 for finals night on August 16, along with Ifton star Owen Jackson and Birmingham’s Gareth Herbert.

The race to try and land a £500 first prize continues on Saturday night with another Castlefields ace in Wayne Rogers among the hopefuls, alongside Clay Flattley, Wayne Phillips and Chris Worthington.