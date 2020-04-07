Old Shrewsbury are handed cash boost

The club, which is based in St Julians, suffered significant damage when the River Severn burst its banks due to bad weather earlier this year.

As well as leaving the playing grounds under six feet of water, the storms also left the clubhouse in need of a number of repairs.

The lottery grant has been awarded in partnership with Sport England. Back in February, the body made emergency funds available to help get sports facilities back up and running following the floods.

The grant will allow the Old Shrewsbury club to purchase new floors, install a new fuse box and carry out wiring and structural repairs. The money will also be used to repair the playing greens.

Chairman Terry Evans also confirmed the club is looking into purchasing flood barriers.

“We are delighted that Sport England has awarded this National Lottery funding to us which will allow us to make repairs to our clubhouse and greens so that the community can once more benefit from these fantastic facilities,” Evans said.