Rule change to allow home bowlers in competitions

County comps secretary Mike Potter announced the historic change at the association’s AGM, at which he was elected county deputy president representing the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League.

“Home bowlers will be allowed to play in the County Doubles and Father & Son this year, in a bid to boost entries, but they will be handicapped two chalks each,” said Potter.

“And dress code will apply in all county competitions, except qualifiers, as the rules have been around long enough for all bowlers to know them now.”

County registrar Brian Kitson reported to the annual meeting at Shrewsbury’s Bagley BC that he had issued 243 new BCGBA membership cards to people taking up the game in 2019, marginally up on the 2018 figure of 240.

Kitson is also county treasurer and his coffers will be boosted by around £800 as an estimated 80 of Shropshire’s 130-plus affiliated clubs did not attend the AGM and so will be fined £10 each.

n It’s the end of an era for a Shropshire club tonight as a long-serving official stands down.

Lesley Winwood has served as secretary of Bridgnorth for 20 years but will hand over the reins to Bill Meredith at tonight’s AGM (7.30pm).

Club members will pay tribute to her at this evening’s meeting, a spokesperson adding: “Signing on sheets for the various leagues will be available, and any new members are welcome to attend.”

Winwood, who also bowls for Broseley in the Shrewsbury Ladies League, has also served as an official of the league and the Shropshire Ladies association.

Fellow Mid Shropshire League club Bowring also have their AGM tonight in their Wellington clubhouse from 7.30, secretary Karen Smith saying: “New members are most welcome.”

n Wem BC elected a new president at their AGM, Alan Walker succeeding the late Bill Crook.