Trio are set for life in league

Former county secretary Ian Gaut, Shropshire Ladies stalwart Mabel Finnigan and long-serving referee Bob Mumford received the rewards following the league’s AGM.

League chairman Sean Round made the presentations at Wellington’s Bayley Club, describing Finnigan, the first female recipient of life membership, as the rock of women’s bowling in Shropshire

She is the founder and sole secretary of the Telford Ladies Afternoon League for nearly 30 years, treasurer of the Shrewsbury Ladies League for 26 years and a past captain and official of the Shropshire Ladies association, including president.

Round acclaimed Gaut as one of the greatest administrators to have graced the game in Shropshire, all starting with a short spell as fixture secretary of the Mid Shropshire League before a meteoric rise to become county secretary and the first secretary of the new Shropshire Premier League in 1994.

Mumford is widely recognised as one of the most popular people in Mid Shropshire bowling circles, devoted to the Much Wenlock club and a high-class referee at local, county and British level.