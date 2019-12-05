North Ladies drop down in to Trophy

The trophy is the prize for the winners of the second tier of the British Ladies County Championship and the Whitchurch-based women got their hands on it in 2017.

But after two seasons back in the main championship, North Shropshire have dropped back to the President’s Trophy group after finishing bottom of their qualifying section on aggregate this year.

They will open their campaign on Sunday, May 17, with a game against neighbours Staffordshire while their other President’s group rivals are Cumbria and South Staffordshire.

Shropshire Ladies, beaten finalists for the last two years, start with a May fixture in section three against North Lancs & Fylde and also have to face North Derbyshire and North Midlands.