Bayley are crowned champs

The Wellington club received the Division One winner’s prize money for the second year in a row at the six-a-side league’s presentation at Sinclair.

Captain Mary Beeston accepted the reward from league chairwoman Sybil Rhodes, the Bayley having endured a couple of years as runners-up to Maddocks Red before finally making the breakthrough as champions last year.

A big turnout at Sinclair watched as Mabel Finnigan, the league’s only secretary since it was launched nearly three decades ago, conducted the presentation ceremony before a buffet lunch.

Donnington Wood were crowned as Division Two champions with Shirley Jones their top performer with 17 straight wins to take the divisional averages prize.

Yvonne Needham of Maddocks Red took the Division One averages award by pipping Lisa Pessall of bottom-of-the-table Hadley USC by 21 shots on aggregate after both recorded 18 wins from 19 games.