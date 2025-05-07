Five Wolves players facing an uncertain future at Molineux

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Vitor Pereira has revitalised a squad that was sleepwalking to relegation through a combination of coaching, discipline, inspiration and successful purchases.

Emmanuel Agbadou headlined a very smart recruiting process in January, while Marshall Munetsi has also shown promising signs as a first team starter.

But Pereria has admitted there will be movement in the summer with a large turnover expected.

Matheus Cunha is almost certain to leave with his £62.5m minimum fee release clause set to be triggered at the first opportunity.

Pablo Sarabia's contract will become a free agent, he turns 33 on Sunday and is also widely expected to move on at the end of the season.

Here are five more players who face an uncertain future:

1. Nelson Semedo

Like Sarabia, the Wolves captain's contract will also run out this summer, but Pereira has gone on record saying he is desperate to keep Semedo.

It's not secret the Portuguese international is one of the highest earners at the club, but can Wolves and Semedo come to an agreement?

When interviewed last week following the win over Leicester City, the wing-back expressed optimism that a deal could be struck.

Semedo has been a calming presence both on-and-off the pitch after Mario Lemina was stripped of the captaincy by former boss Gary O'Neil.

His performances remain consistent and it is expected that Wolves would have to spend significant money in transfer market to replace the 31-year-old.

Pedro Lima, Matt Doherty and Rodrigo Gomes can all play in that position, but whether any play should be a first choice starter next season is debatable.

Prediction: Leaves (free transfer)