Shrewsbury Town making progress in search for new ownership

The club's previous exclusivity period ended last week when an American businessman withdrew his offer to purchase the football club, and that meant Shrewsbury had to resume their search for new ownership elsewhere.

Mike Harris is one of the parties who has come forward expressing an interest in the club, but the Shropshire Star understands Town have held discussions with several interested parties, and those talks are progressing well.

The New Saints chairman and owner Mike Harris (Pic by Sam Eaden)

The New Saints chairman Harris revealed he has put a £5 million bid for the club on social media - which includes a £4 million cash injection into the team and to improve infrastructure.

The news comes after Harris admitted earlier in the week that he had tried to buy the club in September last year - and he is still keen on purchasing the club.

Harris has conducted his business in the past week in public after making a series of revelations on Twitter (X).

Shrewsbury are in action today at Lincoln, where if they do not get a better result than League One rivals Bristol Rovers, they will be officially relegated from the third tier of English football.