Michael Appleton: Shrewsbury ‘close’ to sixth summer signing

Salop have had a positive start to pre-season after they beat Championship side Stoke City 1-0 on Wednesday in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

Salop have already made five additions so far during the transfer window. Centre-backs Will Boyle, Tom Anderson and Sam Stubbs have all arrived in Shropshire, signing two-year contracts with the club.

Midfielder Sam Clucas has also joined, along with versatile wing-back Tom Sang - they also signed two-year deals.

There is still work to do with regards to building a squad for the League Two season which starts on August 2, but Appleton says Shrews are close to landing another new signing.

“We are really really close with one,” the boss said. “Hopefully, by the start of next week, with a bit of luck.

“We are in discussions with other players, but sometimes it does not go as quickly as you would like, and it takes a little bit of time.

“But having said that, I cannot be too greedy because we have got five in already so if we can get this one over the line on Monday or Tuesday next week, then from where in terms of timing pre-season and distance between the start of the season, I will be reasonably happy.”

Town are still on the lookout for another goalkeeper as Toby Savin, who played the whole 90 minutes on Wednesday, is the only one in the squad.

Appleton said in a previous interview that he is open to bringing in the second keeper either on loan or as a permanent transfer.

The Town boss has got a good track record working with young players, so it is expected he will use his connections over the coming weeks to bring in some talent on loan.

Shrewsbury head to Leamington this weekend for their first friendly of the summer in front of their fans. It will be the first opportunity for the supporters to see Salop’s new players in action since they arrived earlier in the summer.