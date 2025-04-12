AFC Telford boss Kevin Wilkin: I received apology for penalty denial

The Bucks were held 1-1 at the SEAH Stadium against Spalding United last weekend, but replays show they should have had an opportunity to take a 2-0 lead into half time after Sam Cartwright handled Ola Lawal’s goal-bound shot in the penalty area.

Referee David Hinton waved play on, much to the annoyance of Wilkin who explained how a post-match discussion with the officials left him even more frustrated.

“We were a little bit disappointed that we haven’t taken all three points if I’m honest, but the effort and application levels from all the lads was really strong once again,” the Bucks boss said. “I don’t want to keep moaning about officials but for it to be the second week in a row where we should have had a penalty given to us and haven’t is frustrating.”

Wilkin added: “There haven't been too many times where we’ve been on the fortunate side of those situations, so when it comes to reflecting on the game it is a little bit annoying that such a big decision wasn’t given.

“Everyone else thought it was a penalty. The referee assessor thought it was a penalty and unfortunately the referee made a big mistake, so hearing that certainly doesn’t make it any better.

“The fact that the assessor has pointed out to him that he agrees with us, and he believes the referee made a mistake, is hardly small comfort to me.

“It’s really galling because it would have given us the opportunity to put ourselves 2-0 to the good, which would have been massive for us at that moment.”