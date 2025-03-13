‘I’ll take the flak’ - Gareth Ainsworth accepts blame for Shrewsbury’s Exeter loss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Town boss was left frustrated after the game as Salop lost 2-0 in Devon to the Grecians.

The 51-year-old has been very positive during his interviews since he arrived in Shropshire, but he was unhappy with his side’s display at St James Park.

Nevertheless, Ainsworth also admitted he must share some of the responsibility for the loss.

“As a group, we'll take it on the chin, and we'll do it together,” he said. “Not once will I ever publicly criticise anyone because we are Shrewsbury Town, and I lost the game on Saturday as well.

“Not just the players. Come at me as well because that's not good enough. And if it's not good enough from the team, it rests with the manager. I'm the manager. I'll take the flak”

Shrewsbury Town are back in League One action on Saturday afternoon when they welcome Burton Albion - a side they lost 2-0 to earlier in the campaign - the final league match before the former Wycombe manager’s appointment in Shropshire.

Town have only scored one goal in their last five matches, and that is a stat they will be looking to put to bed when the Brewers visit the Croud Meadow.