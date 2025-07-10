Lewis Cox's Austria tour diary with West Brom - day three

BHP Design - Express & Star sponsor of the West Brom pre-season camp in Austria

Wednesday night didn't go entirely to plan, however. Once again we were late finishing work but, this time, our town base Bad Tatzmannsdorf had little to offer for its eateries.

Frantically studying our phone maps for options, we found one watering hole only to be greeted by a man playing the accordion on the stage and two ladies joyously dancing arm in arm.

The locals looked at us with suspicion, the landlord said he only did cold food, so it was a swift drink and exit. It was a very Bavarian experience in east Austria.

Alarmingly even our reliable night one venue of schnitzel and langos had closed.