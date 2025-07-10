Two and four wheels climbing at Loton Park

The event will not only see the usual selection of classic, saloon, sports and racing cars but will also be rounds of the National ACU Motorcycle Hill Climb Championship and Shrewsbury rider Paul Jarrett on a KTM will certainly be vying for top slot.

It will be a special occasion for Formula Ford racing cars from across the UK as a very unusually large entry of 20 of these classic machines is listed and these should provide some very close competition as they are all of very similar specification.

Adding a splash of colour to the proceedings is a class of eight Ferrari cars, together with four cars competing in the Triumph TR Register competition, in TR3, TR5, TR7 and Dolomite Sprint examples of the marque.

In the road-going section, national record-breaking driver Robbie Birrell makes a surprise visit after completing several modifications to his Porsche Cayman GTS, but he will be chased hard by Midlands driver Steve Atkins in his BMW M2 Competition.

Local drivers include Andrew Hollis of Craven Arms in a Volvo 940, Philip Steele of Welshpool in a Porsche Carrera C4, Mike Reed of Shrewsbury in a Westfield SEiW, Mike Harriman of Bridgnorth in a Renault Clio, Peter Baker of Oswestry in a Ginetta G15, Richard Summers of Tenbury Wells in a Van Diemen RF80, Cat Taylor of Whitchurch in a Mazda MX5, Tim Higgins of Oswestry in a Westfield sports car and Dave Newell of Madeley in an Austin A40 Farina classic car.

The action starts at 9am on both days with full parking and catering facilities on site, with accompanied children under 16 years of age being admitted free of charge.

Further details and tickets can be found at the club’s website.