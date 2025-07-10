Wolves coaching staff and players pay tribute to Diogo Jota

Pereira laid flowers to join the thousands of floral tributes, pictures and shirts left by Wolves fans following the forward's passing last week.

Fan have descended on the golden palace in their droves to pay their respects to Jota.

The 28-year-old, as well as his brother Andre, 25, were involved in a fatal car accident in the early hours of Thursday (July 3) in the Spanish province of Zamora.

Numerous tributes have been paid to the Portuguese forward, with Wolves supporters leaving flowers, shirts and other memorabilia around the Billy Wright statue on Waterloo Road.

A fans' favourite during his time at Molineux, Jota made 131 appearances for the club between 2017 and 2020, scoring 44 goals and helping Nuno Espirito Santo's side earn promotion to the Premier League and back-to-back European campaigns.