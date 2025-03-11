The New Saints can move to the brink of the Cymru Premier title

Should Saints succeed in stretching their winning run in the league to 11 games in a row, it would take them 15 points clear of Penybont.

Second-placed Penybont have five league fixtures remaining, including one at home to TNS later this month.

Craig Harrison’s side also have a significantly better goal difference than Penybont as they move closer to what would be a record-extending 17th JD Cymru Premier title.

Fifth-placed Caernarfon, this evening’s visitors, have experience of winning in Oswestry this season after beating Saints 2-1 at Park Hall in the league in October.

But TNS have since twice got the better of Caernarfon at The Oval, most recently last month, when Adam Wilson scored the only goal of the game.

As TNS look to retain their title and lift another trophy, left back Jordan Marshall said: “All the boys have obviously spoke about it, but the job’s not done yet.

"We need to turn up Tuesday and hopefully it goes our way.”

Marshall scored his first goal for Saints when he was on target in Saturday’s 5-1 victory at home to Haverfordwest County.

Saints opened up a 3-0 lead inside the first half-hour, and after the visitors pulled a goal, Saints added two more goals to their tally in the second half.

Marshall added: “We started off really well, the first half an hour I thought we were excellent, probably up until we conceded that goal and we went off it a little bit.

“But I think second half was a professional performance and we just finished it off and got the job done.”