Former West Brom boss appointed to take over at Wrexham Women

Sugarman spent two years with Albion between the summers of 2021 and 2023.

She was women's head coach until departing two years ago to take up a role of head of women's academy at Super League outfit Leicester City.

Sugarman was replaced at Albion by former coach and player Siobhan Hodgetts-Still two years ago - and earlier this year Baggies owners Bilkul underlined their commitment to the women's team by appointing Hodgetts-Still in a first ever full-time role connected to the women's team.

Bilkul chairman Shilen Patel confirmed in summer 2024 that Albion Women, previously a separate entity under Albion's Foundation arm, was to be brought until the club's umbrella.

Sugarman, meanwhile, called time on her spell with the Foxes and has crossed the border to take on the new position at ambitious Wrexham.

Jenny Sugarman on the touchline while in charge of Albion. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Wrexham men's side have climbed the leagues in recent years under Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's ownership and the A-list club chiefs have given notable prominence to the women's team, not least through their popular global documentary series on Disney+.

Her appointment is head coach of women and girls teams. Sugarman replaces Steve Dale.

Semi-professional Wrexham finished fourth in the Adran Premier last season - the highest division of women's football in Wales.