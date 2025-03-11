Dave Edwards: Wolves show they can compete without Matheus Cunha

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

After going a goal down, it was a point gained on Saturday night, but it could have easily been three. I think Wolves were the better team over the course of the 90 minutes.

The result shows how far the team has come since Vitor Pereira’s appointment. They looked solid, and they looked well organised. It was a professional display by everyone and a proper team performance, arguably one of the best we have seen this season. A far cry from what we saw at Goodison Park as they lost 4-0 back in December.

In the absence of Matheus Cunha, the spotlight was always going to be on Wolves. Could they pick up points without him? They showed they could.

With him in the team, it could have been three points rather than just one because he has that bit of magic to unlock defences.

Their goal was a bit lucky I thought, but I was pleased that Wolves did not really look like conceding over the course of the match.

Everton had one breakaway in the second half, but the way Wolves defended set pieces was really strong.