Former Wolves chief who departed Rangers this season tasked with homegrown coaches challenge after landing FA job

Thelwell, who departed Rangers earlier this season - rose from academy manager to sporting director at Wolves - and was at the club during their last promotion to the Premier League.

He departed in 2020 for New York Red Bulls - and has gone on to work at Everton and Rangers - but he left the Old Firm club earlier this year after a dreadful start to the season.

Now he is back in football having been appointed as the FA's Elite Coach Developer - tasked with supporting the progression of elite homegrown coaches'.

Thelwell will work across both women's and men's football and the former Wolves man said: "I'm delighted to be joining the FA at such an exciting time, and to get the chance to help take coaching excellence in this country to the next level.

"I know there is a real desire at St. George’s Park to step up the support for homegrown coaches at all levels and to give them the tools they need to complement their day-to-day roles.

“Succession planning and elite coach development will be an essential part of my remit, and it is vital that we also work with the talented coaches within our own pathway. I hope to build on my strong relationships across the game, and work with clubs and all our key partners for everyone’s benefit.”