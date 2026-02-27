'Why didn't it happen': Former West Brom boss explains what Eric Ramsay needed to succeed at Hawthorns after 44 day stint ends

Ramsay's short 44 day stint in charge of Albion ended on Tuesday - as he went nine games without a win after replacing Ryan Mason back in January.

He never got going in the Albion dugout - and departs the club with the Baggies sitting just one place above the relegation zone.

Speaking in his BBC Sport column, Pulis, who took charge of 121 games during his spell at Albion - has touched on the appointment of Ramsay, as well as Southampton and Celtic also appointing young, inexperienced coaches.

He believes Celtic should have had an experienced manager, such as Martin O'Neill, to work alongside Wilfred Nancy, whose time at Parkhead came to an abrupt end.

And the ex-Baggies boss, who has now retired from management, believes Ramsay would have also benefitted from having a manager with real EFL experience.

Ramsay was joined at Albion by former defender Dennis Lawrence, who he had worked alongside at Minnesota United.

He said: "Over the past few months, we've seen young coaches arrive from Europe and the United States to take charge of Southampton, West Brom and Celtic.

"Will Still, Eric Ramsay and Wilfried Nancy were all sacked pretty quickly. All three had no experience of British football - yet they were left alone to manage in difficult circumstances. It makes me wonder: Who at each club made that decision?

"A lot of directors of football have never experienced management, and until you have actually sat in that hot-seat yourself, you don't realise how difficult it is, or the pressure you put yourself under to succeed.

"Someone with any knowledge of the game, who had done the job themselves, would have provided those young managers with an experienced football man to help them through the initial period at their new club. So why didn't it happen?"