Speaking during questions to the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy, Mr Chadwick warned that supporters fear a “stitch-up” that could see the Ospreys wiped off the map and professional rugby in the Swansea Bay region brought to an end. His intervention comes as clubs across Wales have called for an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), which could trigger a vote of no confidence in its Chair.

The future structure of professional rugby in Wales remains deeply uncertain, with proposals to reduce the number of professional sides creating anxiety among fans, players and local communities. The Ospreys, one of Wales’ four professional regions and a cornerstone of rugby in Swansea and across south-west Wales, are widely seen as being at risk.





In the Commons, Mr Chadwick asked the Minister whether she agreed that the WRU leadership had “lost the confidence of the game and should step aside”, and pressed the Government to outline what steps it is taking, working with the Welsh Government, to secure the long-term future of rugby in Wales.

He has warned repeatedly that Welsh rugby is not simply a sport but a vital part of national identity, community life and to the economy of the entire Swansea Bay region. He has argued that mismanagement at the top of the game risks long-term damage that could take decades to repair.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats say they will continue to press for accountability, transparency and a sustainable future for Welsh rugby at both Westminster and in the Senedd.

Commenting after his question, Welsh Liberal Democrat MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe David Chadwick said: “Welsh rugby is in crisis. Clubs are demanding a vote of no confidence, fans are fearing backroom stitch-ups, and communities like Swansea are staring down the barrel of losing their professional side altogether.

“The WRU leadership has clearly lost the confidence of large parts of the game. For the good of Welsh rugby, they should step aside and allow fresh leadership to rebuild trust and stability.

“Rugby in Wales is more than a business model on a spreadsheet, it is part of who we are. From grassroots clubs to the professional regions, the game binds our communities together.

“I am calling on both the UK and Welsh Governments to work together to secure the long-term future of the sport. Supporters, players and volunteers deserve clarity, transparency and a credible plan that protects all parts of the game, including the Ospreys and professional rugby in Swansea.”