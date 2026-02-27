Liam Dooley: No plans to hire a director of football at Shrewsbury Town

Speaking at the latest supporters' parliament meeting on Thursday night, Dooley said the club is not looking to replace former director of football Micky Moore, who left Salop in August after two-and-a-half years in the role.

Town's CEO said he is satisfied with the club's current structure and transfer processes, with no plans to bring in a new director of football.

Dooley said: "With the current ownership structure, we believe that where we sit in League Two, we have put a different process in now with transfers.