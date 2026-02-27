Key facts as Shrewsbury Town seek first six-game winning run in three years

Salop are currently the most in-form side across English football’s top four divisions following their dramatic comeback win at Salford City midweek.

Their last run of six straight league wins came under Steve Cotterill in February 2023.

Meanwhile, Walsall are winless in their last seven matches. Their latest defeat - a loss to MK Dons on Monday - leaves them 11 points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Key facts:

Shrewsbury Town are unbeaten across their last six league games against Walsall, though five have ended in draws, including a 1-1 stalemate in the reverse fixture back in December.

Since 1966, Walsall have lost just four of their 26 away league games against Shrewsbury Town (W10 D12), though they have failed to win on any of their last three visits (D2 L1).

Shrewsbury Town have won their last three home league games, last achieving a longer run between January/March 2023 (five wins).

Walsall failed to win any of their last seven league games (D4 L3), the longest current winless streak in League Two among current teams.