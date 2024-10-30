Welshpool's Owen flies the flag at FIA Games

Owen, who has competed in the sport for a number of years, is the Trofeo Pirelli AM title holder and started off in second, with favourites Spain leading the 11-car grid.

But it was Owen who came out on top and the Welshpool driver was delighted with his work at the event. He said: “I had a great result, P1, it was a hard-fought battle and came back at the end, really

strong.

“We were lapping about three quarters of a second faster than the guy in P1, managed to get past him on track, which was the main thing, then into turn one on the last lap he hit me from behind, but, it didn’t matter.

“He had a penalty anyway. So, I limped it hold and got the gold – really happy!”

GT racing enjoys a very strong tradition at the FIA Motorsport Games, which stretches back to the inaugural edition of the event in 2019. This year, Team UK went into the event with its strongest line-up it has had yet, with 24 competitors flying the flag, the largest representation of UK motorsport talent to date.