How MMA fighter Akonne Wanliss put skate career plan on ice

Akonne Wanliss, 32, grew up in Wolverhampton and as a youngster dreamed of a career on his BMX bike, skateboard, in MotoGP and even did ballet and karate as well as a burning passion for ice hockey.

The Jamaica-born fighter iced for amateur side Telford Spartans in his early teens before a trial at the former Telford Titans aged 16 before admitting he "got distracted chasing girls."

But after taking up kickboxing with a friend, which led to English titles, Wanliss met a high-ranking Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) official in his hometown and soon after was training with Birmingham fight star Leon Edwards.

Now Wanliss is professional with world titles to boot and he is the sole UK fighter in Saturday's OKTAGON 56 Tipsport Gamechanger at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham – with the eye-watering seven-figure prize money on the line. The potential prize is a world away from his Black Country upbringing.

Wanliss, whose nickname is 'The Jedi' from his love of Star Wars, told the Shropshire Star: "As a youngster, I was always into sport. I was always riding a BMX, skateboarding and even playing ice hockey!

"I wanted to go pro in all of those professions and got obsessed with whatever goal I was chasing. Initially, my dream was to become a MotoGP rider as I loved watching Valentino Rossi, he was one of my heroes. I got to a really good level but getting into motorsport costs a lot and that's not something my family could cope with.

"Next, I got really into ice hockey and was begging 'Please send me to Canada, I need to go to Canada, mum!' I was playing for Telford Spartans and trialled for Telford Titans when I was about 16... I can skate! My mum would even send me to ballet and karate.

"Eventually I got distracted by chasing girls and went down that route."

Wanliss, who has a professional MMA record of 7-2, moved to England and Wolverhampton with his mother aged one to leave what the fighter described as "not a good situation" for his mum.

There was a tough upbringing in Wolverhampton, where the duo shared neighbourhoods with drug dealers and prostitutes, but Wanliss credits his mum for keeping him on the straight and narrow, with the help of Horseley Fields Community Centre close by.

Wanliss' dad was a black belt in taekwondo, as are his two brothers, so it should be of no surprise a combat sport would pique his interest.

"After chasing so many things, I had no direction but there was something inside me that just thought 'Fighting is my thing!' He added.

"I started in kickboxing, fought 13 times as an amateur and won two English titles but I saw an MMA fight with Diego Sanchez on TV which made me think 'I'm a better striker than that.' I was only kickboxing in front of 100 people, whereas MMA has thousands of fans with big sponsors and big money. I realised I could make a career out of it.

"One day I was in a Wolverhampton barber shop and bumped into Kerrith Brown, who is the president of IMAF (International Mixed Martial Arts Federation). He became my mentor and guided me, which eventually led to training with Leon Edwards and I got battered again!

"I've now got two European titles as an MMA amateur and came fourth in the World Championships before turning pro. I've now got two professional world titles and now I'm here in the OKTAGON Tipsport Gamechanger tournament about to become a millionaire."

Wanliss is known for his colourful character and brought a Star Wars Lightsaber to his press conference earlier this year while promising to hand out Jaffa Cakes to supporters in the front rows this weekend. He represents Birmingham-based Team Renegade British MMA gym.

The OKTAGON 56 Tipsport Gamechanger began in Czechia earlier this year and Wanliss found himself embroiled in round of 16 controversy as his clash with Swedish striking phenomenon Sahil Siraj was postponed hours before the Ostrava contest after the Wolverhampton fighter was attacked by two of Siraj's coaches, who were subsequently banned for life.

A decision was made that the bout with Siraj would be rescheduled for this weekend in Birmingham.

