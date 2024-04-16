Lacie heading back to Hickstead in July

Williams will take Ruth Hogan’s pony Jessie May Harmony, to show jump in the 138cm category between July 23 and 28.

Twelve-year-old Lacie – from Yockleton, near Shrewsbury – looks after and rides her ponies before and after school, and competes successfully at national shows most weekends.

Thousands of fans are expected to flock to the Royal International Horse Show at Hickstead, with it being one of the key events of the summer season.

International highlights at the All England Jumping Course include the King George V Gold Cup and the Breen Equestrian Queen Elizabeth II Cup. There are hundreds of showing championships across the six days, with the best of these competing in the Barberstown Castle Supreme Horse and the Supreme Products Supreme Pony Championships on the final Sunday.