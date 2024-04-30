Wolves boss Gary O'Neil handed punishment for FA charge

O'Neil must sit away from the dugout for Saturday’s clash at Manchester City after the FA found him guilty of improper conduct after the Hammers clash.

The Molineux head coach was furious after skipper Max Kilman’s late leveller was ruled out in a controversial offside call on April 6.

The stoppage time strike would have seen Wolves claim a point but VAR ruled that youngster Tawanda Chirewa was standing in an offside position, and interfering with play by blocking the view of goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

O'Neil said in a TV interview after the final whistle: "My view, David Moyes' view, Fabianski's view, is that it's a scandalous decision. Terrible. Horrendous. I don't understand it.”

He also confronted referee Tony Harrington at the end of the clash.

Now the boss has been fined £8,000 and banned from the touchline for one game after admitting a charge of improper and/or threatening conduct.