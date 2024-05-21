Dave Edwards: Wolves dug in to show spirit as season ends

I thought they played really well despite the game changing on a red card decision.

Apart from that, I thought Gary O’Neil’s game plan was excellent. We knew that Liverpool were going to create chances.

It was a very special atmosphere inside the stadium with it being the farewell party for Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool were always going to dominate, and Jose Sa was going to need to make saves if Wolves were to get anything from the game.

But you have to maintain a threat, and Wolves have not done that in recent seasons, but under O’Neil they certainly have.

I thought Hwang Hee-chan had a really good opportunity in the first half after Matheus Cunha played him through after a good break.