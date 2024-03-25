Horton makes a winning start to time trial season

The opening event of the Friction Hydraulics Series saw a new course between Atcham and Horsehay in first use, a new Road Bike competition and a first-time winner.

Bridgnorth CC’s Paul Horton took the spoils and set the inaugural course record – a superb 41 minutes, 56 seconds, at an average speed of over 24.3mph on a time trial rig which had been set up just the day before.

That set up proved decisive as Horton scored his first ever Open win on what is a key training road for him.

He put that familiarity to good use after battling through a 15mph headwind to the turn to gain time on the return.

“It’s my first ever Open win, and I’m over the moon to say the least,” said Horton.

“I had just been for a bike fit the day before with Jamal Mashlab at Lilleshall Clinic, who had made some fairly big changes to my position. I knew in the first 10 minutes of the race that these changes had worked.

“I know the course really well because I ride the return leg every Saturday on the local legendary bash which starts from Pattingham. I will most definitely be riding this event again.”

The new Road Bike competition is the SCCA’s response to a national level initiative instigated midway through 2023 to encourage riders without a dedicated time trial bike, road men, or those who fancy a return to the origins of the sport to get competitive in a dedicated Championship – although what to enter was more a quandary for

Newport CC’s Matt Garthwaite finished just 11 seconds behind Horton in 42:07 to take the runner-up spot, and took the Road Bike win by a serious margin of 5:01 from another Bridgnorth rider, Paul Bailey in this age and gender-adjusted competition.

Garthwaite said: “TT bike or road bike? That was a real dilemma when I entered, but an easy decision in the end when I realised I needed new tubular tyres for the time trial bike.

The course was fantastically disgusting, and I found it much more taxing than the Bridgnorth circuit, especially the slog up the bypass.

“I know Paul Horton well, so I knew it would be a tall order to beat him. I gave it my all on the climbs which worked, as my analysis shows I was 38 seconds up on him at the halfway point. However, I was no match on the descents and flat and he clawed the time back with ease.

“In hindsight, a road bike with clip-on tribars and an aero helmet would have been a better set-up.”

Horton wasn’t the only rider making best use of local knowledge as Hafren CC’s Bryn Davies took third place overall in 43:11, as well as the Veterans’ win with +2:33, one of only three riders to beat their Veterans’ Standard.

In spite of that challenge it definitely made an impression with many riders who were waxing lyrical about the new course, with Davies a big fan.

“Loved it, the best course in the county and Series for sure, I can’t wait to ride it again,” he said. “I was really happy with how the race went, I’m usually slow off the mark early season, taking a few races to get into it and don’t usually perform well in colder conditions.

“The organisation and marshalling were excellent, as was the venue and hospitality at the end. It was good to back racing again, seeing some old faces and a few new riders, lighting up the results with some impressive times.”

Davies beat Simon Romei by +1:01 into Veterans’ runner-up spot as the Paramount rider registered +1:32.

Another fan of the new course was Romei’s team-mate Chris Riley, who just beat his Standard with +0:04.

Wrekinsport were running their Chris Edwards Championship within the event and a brand new member in his first ever time trial made an immediate impact as Oli Freeman captured a club trophy at first attempt with a strong 45:20.

Result

Friction and Hydraulic Services Shropshire Championship Points Series –

Round 1

Pos'n Forename Surname Club Time Points

1 Paul Horton Bridgnorth Cycling Club 41:56 60

2 Matthew Garthwaite Newport (Shropshire) CC 42:07 55

3 Bryn Davies Hafren CC 43:11 50

4 Simon Romei Paramount CRT 43:46 45

5 Oli Freeman Wrekinsport CC 45:20 40

6 Devon Round Mid Shropshire Wheelers 45:30 35

7 Christopher Riley Paramount CRT 46:33 30

8 Robert McGregor Paramount CRT 47:02 25

9 Paul Bailey Bridgnorth Cycling Club 47:48 20

10 Mark Fenn Shropshire CCA 48:56 15

11 Ben Wood Wrekinsport CC 48:57 10

12 Ian Connolly Ludlow CC 50:09 5

13 Adam Mumford Wrekinsport CC 51:22 5

14 James Elgar Paramount CRT 51:24 5

15 Allan Henderson Wrekinsport CC 52:29 5

16 Ashley Kirkham Wrekinsport CC 58:58 5

. Phil Guy North Shropshire Wheelers DNS-A .

. Alvydas Janusauskas Mid Shropshire Wheelers DNS-A .

. Tim Beardmore Bridgnorth Cycling Club DNS-A .

. Philip Roberts Wrekinsport CC DNS-A .

Friction and Hydraulic Services Veterans Championship – Round 1

Vets Pos'n Forename Surname Club Vet +/- Vets Points

1 Bryn Davies Hafren CC +2:33 60

2 Simon Romei Paramount CRT +1:32 55

3 Christopher Riley Paramount CRT +0:04 50

4 Paul Bailey Bridgnorth Cycling Club -2:30 45

5 Mark Fenn Shropshire CCA -3:38 40

6 Ian Connolly Ludlow CC -3:44 35

7 James Elgar Paramount CRT -6:46 30

8 Allan Henderson Wrekinsport CC -7:51 25

9 Ashley Kirkham Wrekinsport CC -13:40 20

Friction and Hydraulic Services Road Bike Championship – Round 1

RB Pos'n Forename Surname Club RB Adj Time RB Points

1 Matthew Garthwaite Newport (Shropshire) CC 42:07 60

2 Paul Bailey Bridgnorth Cycling Club 47:08 55

3 Mark Fenn Shropshire CCA 48:16 50

4 Ashley Kirkham Wrekinsport CC 58:18 45

Top Club Award - Round 1

Pos'n Club Points

1 Paramount CRT 105

2 Bridgnorth Cycling Club 80

3 Wrekinsport CC 65

4 Newport (Shropshire) CC 55

5 Hafren CC 50

6 Mid Shropshire Wheelers 35

7 Ludlow CC 5