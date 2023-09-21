Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Newport racer Tom Booth-Amos claims double success

By Nick ElwellSportPublished: Comments

Newport racer Tom Booth-Amos boosted his British Superbike Championship hopes with a superb double success.

BSB Rd9 Sat Quattro Group British Supersport and GP2 Qualifying at Oulton Park, Little Budworth, Cheshire, England on September 16 2023 Photo by Michael Wincott Photography
BSB Rd9 Sat Quattro Group British Supersport and GP2 Qualifying at Oulton Park, Little Budworth, Cheshire, England on September 16 2023 Photo by Michael Wincott Photography

Booth-Amos was in action last weekend at Oulton Park in round nine of the Supersport class and tasted victory on both Saturday and Sunday.

The double triumph saw the Gearlink Kawasaki rider reclaim second spot in the overall standings, 68 points behind the championship leader Ben Currie with four races remaining.

Booth-Amos pressured Currie into a mistake at Hizzy’s chicane to claim victory in the sprint race, before Booth-Amos capitalised on a mechanical issue for leader Rhys Irwin.

Fellow Newport speedster Harry Rowlings was also in action at Oulton Park.

Rowlings, who rides for Nova Racing Team in the GP2 class, impressed in both of his rides to claim two third-place finishes.

The results left Rowlings second in the overall standings.

Round 10 takes place at Donington Park on September 30 and October 1.

Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News