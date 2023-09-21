Newport racer Tom Booth-Amos claims double success

BSB Rd9 Sat Quattro Group British Supersport and GP2 Qualifying at Oulton Park, Little Budworth, Cheshire, England on September 16 2023 Photo by Michael Wincott Photography

Booth-Amos was in action last weekend at Oulton Park in round nine of the Supersport class and tasted victory on both Saturday and Sunday.

The double triumph saw the Gearlink Kawasaki rider reclaim second spot in the overall standings, 68 points behind the championship leader Ben Currie with four races remaining.

Booth-Amos pressured Currie into a mistake at Hizzy’s chicane to claim victory in the sprint race, before Booth-Amos capitalised on a mechanical issue for leader Rhys Irwin.

Fellow Newport speedster Harry Rowlings was also in action at Oulton Park.

Rowlings, who rides for Nova Racing Team in the GP2 class, impressed in both of his rides to claim two third-place finishes.

The results left Rowlings second in the overall standings.