Leander Dendoncker setting an example at Aston Villa

The Belgium international midfielder, who turned 28 on the day, played his part in a superb team performance in what was his first Premier League start since Emery’s first match in charge on November 6.

It was just Dendoncker’s fourth league start since being signed from Wolves for £13million by Emery’s predecessor, Steven Gerrard, last September.

Yet after an often frustrating first season at Villa Park, which included a spell on the sidelines last month after suffering a freak hand injury at home, he was ready to step into the breach and perform as Villa brushed aside the Magpies 3-0 to move into Champions League contention.

Emery said: “Saturday was his birthday and we were speaking and saying ‘we’ll enjoy your birthday, playing and winning’.

“He’s had a lot of problems before and hasn’t played a lot and Saturday was his opportunity.

“He is a good example to other players because you have to be ready to play and to add qualities. Dendoncker was really fantastic.”

With Boubacar Kamara still finding his way back from an ankle injury and Leon Bailey having missed the Newcastle match with a hamstring problem, there is a chance Dendoncker may now keep his place for this Saturday’s trip to Brentford as Villa look to put more distance between themselves and one of their rivals for a Europa League spot.

The Bees, above Villa in the table for most of the season, are now seven points behind after a run of just one win in seven.

While Emery has a decision to make in midfield, things are more straightforward in defence with his team having conceded just twice in the last eight matches.

Alex Moreno, the £13m January signing from Real Betis, has started all of those and in addition to some solid defensive work, has become a useful threat in attack, bagging his third Premier League assist against Newcastle when he set up Ollie Watkins for Villa’s second goal.

Emery said: “Alex Moreno is improving and adapting very well. He was struggling to begin with because the adaptation (to the Premier League) is hard.

“I remember his first match against Leeds when Lucas Digne was injured after 10 minutes. Moreno struggled a little bit but progressively his adaptation has been very quick. His performances are at the same level as Digne’s now.

“His best quality is his speed. In the attacking third, he’s getting there in the box and finding not only crosses but passes as well. It’s very good.

“I knew his qualities before in Spain. Now with Digne, both are trying to play with the idea we are creating. I like sometimes that one side we use more, like the left-back, pushing higher more than the right-back.”