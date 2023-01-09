Grace Garbett heading to the Big Apple

Grace Garbett from Telford is set to take part in the World University Games with the GB women's ice hockey team in New York.

Grace Garbett from Telford, has landed a place in the GB Women’s Ice Hockey team for the World University Games taking place in Lake Placid from January 12 to 22.

The 19-year-old is currently in her first year studying HNC Building Studies at the University of Wolverhampton and has previously represented Great Britain women’s ice hockey team at the under-18 level, when she travelled to Scotland to play in a four nations competition.

The World University Games takes place every two years and it is a celebration of international uni sports and culture, with several thousand student-athletes competing.

And Garbett is delighted to have been picked, she said: "I was honoured to be selected to represent the University of Wolverhampton in the GB Women’s Students Ice Hockey team and I’m excited to fly out to Lake Placid this month.

"We know that the competition will be fierce – we’ll be playing against Canada, USA, Japan, Slovakia and Czechia – but we have some very talented players in our squad so we will do our very best for GB and our universities.

"Competing at this level takes a significant financial and time commitment, as athletes must cover their own costs, and we need to fit in training around work and studies.

"Everyone at the university has been really helpful with all the organisation and paperwork needed for the GB team to travel to the Games, and I will be wearing my WLV colours with pride when I’m out in the States.

"I would not have been able to take up this fantastic opportunity without the support and encouragement of the University and my employer, Persimmon Homes, and for that, I am truly grateful."

Alongside her studies, Grace represents the university playing in sporting competitions across the country, and she has been selected for the games following her first trial for the team.

Natalie Gould, sport and physical activity manager at the university said: "We are so proud Grace has been selected to compete in the Winter World University Games as part of the Women’s Ice Hockey team.