England's David Goodfield scores their side's first goal of the game during the FIH Hockey Pro League match at Lee Valley, London. Picture date: Saturday May 21, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story HOCKEY England Men. Photo credit should read: Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder..

Goodfield, who was born in Shrewsbury, is part of an 18-man party that will be gunning for glory in India from 13-29 January.

The former Telford & Wrekin player plays his club hockey for Surrey giants Surbiton.

England, who finished fourth in 2018, will play Wales, India and Spain in their group