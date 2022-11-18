Ellesmere brothers set to represent GB at international show jumping event in Portugal

Showjumping (Stock picture)

Carmen Edwards, 25 and his younger brother Will, 22, are among five showjumpers to be selected to represent their country at the CISO3* Nations Cup in Vilamoura, south Portugal.

The event will run from Friday, 18 November to Sunday, 20 November and will see the team compete in the Grand Prix competition as well as the Nations Cup.

Showjumping is in the brother's blood, their Mother Amanda was a former rider, and Carl Edwards, their father, competed at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

The family has been in the business for generations, and Mr Edwards is proud of both of his sons for making the team, saying it is rare to see brothers competing at this level in the same team.

He said: "It is very difficult to get into the British team, but it is even more difficult to get two brothers competing at the same time, as it is only made up of five riders.

"As a family business, it is nice to go through all the rankings and get to come up and make the senior team.

"It is a good achievement, and you only get there with good success in riding."

The pair have colourful riding CVs, Will has been the under-21 national champion, and Carmen won the Bolesworth Young Horse Championships earlier this year.

And they have had success competing together – coming 3rd and 4th in Cock o'the North which is a Yorkshire show.

"I will be heading out there to watch, my wife Amanda who competed at a good level too internationally, is out there now," he continued.

"The boys are already out there too, Will has been competing out there and he has had some good results.

"It is seven days a week and 24 hours a day type of life.