Firefighters tackle grass fire at Telford BMX track

A fire crew from Telford station were called out to the Wrekin Riders BMX Club on Duce Drive in Dawley at 11.51am on Sunday.

Firefighters say the incident involved an "approximately 20 metre-squared" patch of "grass undergrowth".

The team took no time at all to extinguish the fire, which they did using a knapsack, beaters and buckets of water.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 12.09pm.