You won't be surprised at why Shropshire Council doesn't cut back that overhanging hedge

A councillor has raised the prospect of a campaign being launched by Shropshire Council to make homeowners aware of their legal responsibilities to keep their hedges under control.

A meeting was told on Wednesday that the council considers most cases of overhanging hedges a "low priority" as it seeks to keep spending under control.

But some cases are so bad that they issue notices to hedge owners and in the last financial year Shropshire Council issued 248 letters to individual property owners.

Councillor Roger Evans asked a meeting of the council's cabinet a question on the matter on behalf of his Liberal Democrat colleague Councillor Rob Wilson.

"I am concerned by the inaccessibility of many footways in the county due to overgrown hedging and vegetation which in places makes more than half of the footway unusable.

"Often this is due to private hedging and vegetation. Though most householders maintain their boundaries correctly, the council has the power to request and then enforce action on the minority who do not."

Councillor Wilson asked for data on the number of letters issued to householders, how many of those cutting back jobs were done by the council with a demand issued, and how many cases resulted in the council having to take further action to recoup costs.

A reply from Councillor Dan Morris included one piece of data - that 248 letters have been issued to individual property owners in the last financial year.

Councillor Morris, the portfolio holder for highways in the county, said the it was essential to prioritise spending.

"The service recognises the importance of encouraging and facilitating walking and cycling.

"The acute financial pressures all councils are experiencing also means that prioritising our available resources is essential in order to operate within the financial envelope."

He added that issues around overhanging hedges and vegetation are generally identified by members of the public or picked up routine footway inspection.

"In order to make this more efficient, we are encouraging more of these types of issues to be reported via FixMyStreet," he added.

"Where these issues constitute a safety hazard, the council will instigate discussion with the responsible party to take action.

"However, in most instances these will be low priority, however a request will be made to take proportionate and appropriate action.

Councillor Evans, on behalf of his colleague, said he was "disappointed with the reply" and that "vulnerable road users are being let down".

He added that it needed a campaign, including on social media, to encourage hedge owners to do the right thing.

Councillor Morris said he would "get that idea picked up" and looked at as a possible campaign once the General Election was over.