New Telford level crossing work nearly complete in boost to locals and steam railway

Work by independent contractors at Telford Steam Railway's Horsehay base, which was targeted by vandals on Monday, began this week, starting with the removal of the existing crossing before the replacement was installed.

The replacement crossing over Pool Side has cost the steam railway more than £40,000, and has been paid for by donations and revenue brought in by the voluntary-run organisation.

It will benefit local residents in the area as well as the railway, who will able to transport 'bogeyed' vehicles, for example a 60ft coach, into the shed for restoration work.

The previous rail along the crossing wasn't straight, and so some vehicle's were unable to be transported inside the shed.

Old Telford Steam Railway crossing. Photo: Google

Volunteer, Doug Stoddart was extremely pleased to see the new crossing take shape.

He said: "Re-doing the crossing is fantastic.

"With making it easier for traffic for flow, it also means we can get a bogeyed vehicle and a carriage into the shed for restoration. Whereas at the moment with the curve on the track you can’t get certain vehicles through the door.

"We’ll be able to take them into the shed and take doors off and restore them. While it’s on the platform, whatever work you do you’ve got to finish or put back together so nobody can get in and trash it."

The contractors are expected to have finished their work on Frida before another company who work with Telford and Wrekin councils will tarmac the crossing and create the road.

Contractors at work at Telford Steam Railway

Telford Steam Railway

Director, Chris Whitehead, who is in charge of infrastructure at the railway, hoped the crossing will benefit everyone within the community.

He said: "The crossing had come to the end of its working life.

"It had been in a long while and there were some issues starting to come with it so we took the decision from a safety aspect that we needed to replace it.

"It had some work done in 1991 when the road was resurfaced. It had more than 30 years of road crossings.

"It will cost in the region of about £40,000 to £45,000

"It's come from our pots and the railway’s funds. We've had no help with it.

"It’s going to be better for the neighbours and anyone who has to use this road. It's going to be a far better and safer system than what it was."