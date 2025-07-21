'It is great news for Market Drayton' - free weekend bus service extended until at least March next year

Market Drayton Town Council has decided to continue subsidising the town's free number 301 Saturday bus service until March 2026.

The town council introduced the bus service - that provides free travel into and out of the town centre - in September 2023, and has continued to fund it ever since.

At a meeting this month, councillors heard that usage numbers for the service have soared. It was revealed that 689 people used the service throughout May - a huge increase on the 391 people who used the service in April, and considerably greater than the 380 people who used the service in the same period last year.

Market Drayton Town Council has announced that it will continue to subsidise the town's free Saturday bus service until March 2026. Picture: Market Drayton Town Council

Passenger numbers for March this year (583) had also risen on the same month last year (492).

Market Drayton Mayor, Councillor Tim Manton, is delighted with the weekend service's usage figures and is pleased that the town council can continue to fund the travel option for residents.

"This is great news for the town and people that use the service," he said. "What is good is that there are more and more people using the service.

"It speaks volumes about the more and more people that use it and that it is obviously a success and that residents like it.

Market Drayton Mayor, Councillor Tim Manton

"Through offering a free service that brings people into town, those people don't come into town for nothing, they come into the town to use services.

"That benefits everybody, our traders, people that are using services, people providing services, it benefits all of them, and is almost a self-fulfilling prophecy.

"It's wonderful ands I am really pleased. The town council does look at the figures that are provided to us and we we would only continue the service if it was a success, but it is proving to be year on year.

"As a town council we are delighted to carry on funding it, and as a member of the community I think it is really good for everyone."