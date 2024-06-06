Street food pop-up event to bring a taste of the world to Telford this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Street food event brand Digbeth Dining Club (DDC) is bringing their summer tour to Telford town park for the first time this Saturday.

With the slogan 'Good food, good vibes, and good people', DDC will bring a variety of food vendors cooking up everything from hot dogs to cheesecakes and tacos to tapas from all around the world.

The pop-up food festival will be accompanied by DJs and family-friendly entertainment and dogs are also welcome.

Digbeth Dining Club at Himley Hall

The Midlands tour started in April and has popped up all around the West Midlands in towns including Warwick, Tamworth and Wolverhampton.

Founded in 2012, Digbeth Dining Club are a multi-award-winning events and venue operator that seeks to transform the Midlands food landscape by turning some of the most unique venues, into vibrant, street-food destinations.

The brand now operates two permanent locations in Birmingham.

The summer tour is set to take place at the QEII Arena in Telford Town Park from 12pm to 7pm on Saturday, last entry is 6pm.

Tickets can be purchased online at skiddle.com