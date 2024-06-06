Drugs seized and 14 arrests made in police operation across Shropshire and beyond

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Warrants on 12 properties were executed on Wednesday morning following a six-month investigation by the force’s Serious Organised Crime Unit into organised crime across the county.

The warrants targeted addresses in Shrewsbury, Powys and the West Midlands areas.

10 men and four women, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs, money laundering and being involved in an organised crime group. All 14 remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

During the operation, drugs with an estimated street value of £500,000, criminal property estimated to be in the region of £103,000 and £18,000 cash were seized across all 12 addresses.

Detective Inspector Robert Rondel said: “Throughout yesterday we executed 12 warrants across Shropshire, Mid Wales and the West Midlands, which led to 14 people who are suspected to be linked to drug dealing in the county, and beyond, being arrested.

“This involved multiple teams from the force, as well as officers from West Midlands Police and Dyfed-Powys Police, working together as we seek to tackle those who deal drugs here which have a harmful impact on the communities we protect and serve.

“Drug dealers prey on some of the most vulnerable people in society and their presence in turn causes more crime such as shoplifting, burglary and anti-social behaviour.

“We would like to reassure the local community that although it can look alarming to see officers arrive in numbers and wearing protective clothing, there is no wider risk to the public.”

Following the warrants, police are appealing for residents to continue reporting any signs of criminal activity. Crimes can be reported online at westmercia.police.uk

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org