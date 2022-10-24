Tomos Hales seals Hill Climb success for the first time

Tomos Hales in the Anfield race. picture: Rob Jones

Hales led from the front in round 10 – the Propel CC climb of Swayney Cliff, Coalport – to take the win in two minutes 20 seconds, but he was pushed close by Mid Shropshire Wheelers’ John Woodward.

Hales’ victory put the Shropshire Hill Climb Championship beyond doubt, as he claimed the title for the first time.

Swayney Cliff offers a significant challenge to riders due to an undulating gradient – tough over the bridge near the start, rising to 17 per cent in the middle and tricky around the hairpin near the top.

This was reflected in Hales’ post-race comments: “I’ve always found Swayney Cliff climb hard to pace due to its constant gradient changes. I’m happy to take the win and seal the Series.”

Woodward was making a belated entrance into the Series and stopped the watch just four seconds behind Hales.

It was a close call for the final podium spot with Oswestry Paragon’s Jack Young just beating Chris Riley by one second in 2:41.

With Hales having sealed the Series, Young is one of the riders homing in on a tight contest for the remaining medals.

Riley tightened his grip on the Veterans’ Championship, although that is still very much in play.

In the BBR Women’s Series, Hayley Wells can no longer be overtaken with a 60-point lead and just 40 points maximum available from the final two events. This is the Paramount rider’s first season and she has certainly made an immediate impact.