Wolves targeting a hat-trick at home

Sam Masters and Steve Worrall IMAGE: Jeff Davies

It will be a third straight Premiership contest at Monmore Green for the Parrys International Wolves with Belle Vue and reigning Champions Peterborough successfully seen off over the past fortnight.

The Black Country outfit currently sit third in the standings, just two points behind league leaders Sheffield who head to Belle Vue on a night where all six Premiership sides are in action.

A win for the Wolves would see them leapfrog Ipswich in the table, but the Witches are the only side to taste success in the Premiership at Monmore this season.

That came back in May on a night in-form Ryan Douglas was ruled out through injury, and Rising Star Leon Flint was also sidelined though.

But with a full strength Parrys International Wolves side back together and growing in confidence around their home circuit, skipper Sam Masters reckons the positive atmosphere within the camp could play a big part as the two teams meet this time around.

“It makes it a lot of fun when you’ve got good team spirit and it shows on the track,” he said. “Ever since I’ve rode for Wolves we’ve always had a good team spirit and that has always brought points.

“We all want to see each other win, we’re all working hard and hopefully we can just keep doing what we have been doing.

“Ipswich have got a pretty solid team who’ve been going alright this year, but we just need to keep riding like we have been at home and keep the ball rolling.”

Ipswich are led by 2017 world champion Jason Doyle, who has won 38 out of his 49 league rides so far this season.

They also include 2016 British champion Danny King, while the Witches are hopeful of seeing the return of former Great Britain international Ben Barker despite suffering shoulder ligament and muscle damage just two weeks ago.

Wolves: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Luke Becker, Ryan Douglas, Nick Morris, Drew Kemp, Leon Flint.