West Brom release 2025/26 third kit paying homage to the Black Country

The kit, designed by technical partners Macron, is said to be influenced by parts of the region throughout its mostly black design.

A standout feature is the 'limited edition' black and red club crest.

The same colours make up the shirt's neckline, as well as a 'bespoke stone wash denim print' that makes up the basis of the shirt.

The shirt is accompanied by shorts of the same colour and white socks.

It continues the theme of the club's new home and away kits for the 2025/26 season as Albion celebrate 125 years at their historic home.

The club say the design is inspired by the talented footballers to have learned their skills in the Black Country.

The new third kit also features club legend Tony Bomber Brown's iconic "The moment I walked into The Hawthorns, I felt I was home" quote etched in the internal tape.

Shirts are priced at £59.99 for adults and £49.99 for juniors. A selection of limited edition long-sleeved adult shirts will be available for £64.99.

The club shop at The Hawthorns is open for extended hours this weekend, for the first few days of the kit's sale.