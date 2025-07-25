Shropshire Star
Scouting report: Everything you need to know about West Brom new boy George Campbell

Albion made George Campbell their third new signing of the summer in adding to a stocked defensive department.

By Lewis Cox
We caught up with Canadian sports reporter Elias Grigoriadis, who writes about Campbell's former club CF Montreal, about what the Baggies can expect from the new £1.5million recruit.

Campbell is said to be a versatile defender - a centre-back who may be able to play on the right, is that fair?

EG: "That (centre-back) is his position - that's where he played the majority of his time here.

"It was a back three and he played on the right side of that. So he did have the freedom to get forward a little bit.

"One of the better parts of his game is that he drives forward with the ball a lot. If he sees free space he will take it, multiple times in a game, 20, 30 or 40 yards. He does it pretty regularly. He's got the legs to cover a lot of ground, especially when he picks up speed.

"I can't speak to his ability to play wide (as a right-back) when it comes to putting a cross in, combining with the winger and some finer points, but versatile is a very good word. He doesn't play as a traditional centre-back."

George Campbell after agreeing his move to Albion. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)
So Campbell is more accustomed to play as part of a centre-back three than a central defensive pairing?

