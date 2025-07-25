Scouting report: Everything you need to know about West Brom new boy George Campbell
Albion made George Campbell their third new signing of the summer in adding to a stocked defensive department.
We caught up with Canadian sports reporter Elias Grigoriadis, who writes about Campbell's former club CF Montreal, about what the Baggies can expect from the new £1.5million recruit.
Campbell is said to be a versatile defender - a centre-back who may be able to play on the right, is that fair?
EG: "That (centre-back) is his position - that's where he played the majority of his time here.
"It was a back three and he played on the right side of that. So he did have the freedom to get forward a little bit.
"One of the better parts of his game is that he drives forward with the ball a lot. If he sees free space he will take it, multiple times in a game, 20, 30 or 40 yards. He does it pretty regularly. He's got the legs to cover a lot of ground, especially when he picks up speed.
"I can't speak to his ability to play wide (as a right-back) when it comes to putting a cross in, combining with the winger and some finer points, but versatile is a very good word. He doesn't play as a traditional centre-back."
So Campbell is more accustomed to play as part of a centre-back three than a central defensive pairing?