Davies and Booth-Amos keen to build on positive podiums in Italy

Davies cannot hide his delight after returning to the podium. Picture: Luca Gorini Davies returns to action this weekend in Italy. Picture: Luca Gorini Second place for Davies in Portugal. Picture: Luca Gorini Davies celebrates with Team Go Eleven. Picture: Luca Gorini Booth-Amos claimed two podiums during round one and will be back in action this weekend

Davies secured his first trophy racing with Team Go Eleven during round two in Estoril, Portgual, bagging second place in the final race of the weekend.

The Mid Wales star had good race pace all weekend, again carving his way through the pack during race one and the second points-scoring Superpole, finishing sixth and ninth respectively.

But the Presteigne rider managed to put it all together in race two, finishing behind a dominant championship-leading Jonathan Rea after Scott Redding crashed out and Toprak Razgatlioglu was forced to take two longer laps following a just start off the line.

Davies said: "I was very, very happy to finish the weekend like that!

"It was a complicated Saturday but we did a good job today to move forward on the grid in the Superpole race and this gave us a chance to fight for the podium in the last race.

"It was a really good job and a huge thank you to the team and the guys not just for the great work on Sunday and the good job they have done all weekend, but also during the long winter to get here.

"All the guys from the team deserve this more than I do. Hopefully we can learn a lot from this weekend and we can use this in the next races."

After qualifying down in 15th for race one on the Saturday, Davies decided to attack as soon as the flag dropped.

Having chosen a softer front tyre, the 34-year-old had already made up a couple of positions, throwing himself into the challenging pack.

Davies managed to overtake Tito Rabat, the two official BMWs, Andrea Locatelli's Yamaha and Lucas Mahias' Kawasaki.

Once past Michael Van Der mark, he continued to keep up his great race pace but unfortunately the top five riders had already pulled away.

Davies knew he needed at least at top 10 in the Superpole race to improve his starting position for race two.

With hard brakings, slidings, and some spectacular riding, Davies managed to grab the ninth position in a few laps, on a technical track, where overtaking is difficult.

Full of confidence, Davies moved from ninth to second in race two, keeping Rea within sight for all 21 laps of the race, but was unable to close the gap to challenge for first having started so far back on the grid.

But the result saw him climb the championships standings to sit in fifth place after two rounds.

Tom Booth-Amos and the rest of the World Supersport 300 paddock sat out the round in Portugal but will be back this weekend to compete at the Misano 'Marco Simoncelli' circuit for round two of their series.

The Newport star, 24, began his campaign in superb style taking a first and second place finish during the opening round to sit top of the championship standings.