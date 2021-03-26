Ludlow joy for Twiston-Davies

Checkitout ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies (centre) in action

After a quiet week at Cheltenham, trainer Nigel and his son Sam – riding Checkitout – combined to land the feature race, The Bromfield Sand & Gravel Handicap Chase.

The duo had started the meeting in fine style when Fontana Elissi produced an impressive front running display to beat the hot favourite Hurling Magic in the opening race, the Watch On RacingTV Novices’ Hurdle

The Jonjo O’Neill yard remained in good form and Apache Creek returned in good style from a break to win the Lets Beat This Together Handicap Hurdle.

Jonjo Jr always looked confident aboard this progressive type and outgunned his rejuvenated rivals, Don’t Ask and Wicked Willy on the run in.

Tom Scudamore produced another confident ride aboard Rock On Rocco in the Novices’ handicap chase as he pounced late on to deny Somekindofstar a second victory on the bounce. Tom George’s young chaser certainly looks one to keep on side.

Pam Sly is a trainer to be feared when she heads to Ludlow and she again proved why as Takeit Easy did just that to claim the spoils in the Visit racingtv.com Handicap Hurdle.

Getaway Luv became the fourth favourite out of six to triumph by landing the novice hurdle.