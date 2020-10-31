West Brom's Slaven Bilic pleased with Matheus Pereira contract talks

West Bromwich Albion's Matheus Pereira

After initially joining the Baggies on loan at the start of last season, Pereira only put pen to paper on a permanent deal at The Hawthorns two months ago.

But those terms – which are believed to see the forward earn in the region of £30,000 a week – were first negotiated at the time of his temporary switch from Sporting Lisbon.

Since then the 24-year-old has established himself as Albion’s talisman – with the former Nurnberg man instrumental in the club’s promotion to the Premier League.

And that has prompted Albion to open talks over a new deal that reflects his importance to the team.

It is understood the new offer would see Pereira earn in the region of £45,000 a week – bringing him in line with the club’s top earners.

And Bilic believes it’s important to pay players what they deserve.

“He (Pereira) has signed a long contract but as a manager you want every player to be happy and to get what they deserve,” the Croatian said.

“You want them to feel comfortable, to feel valued and for them to respect the club. Respect has got to be both ways.

“With Matheus, I can’t see there being a big problem finding a solution that will please both sides.”

Bilic admits having Pereira fit and firing is key to Albion hopes of staying in the Premier League.

“He is a top player and we need him – I’ve said this to him,” the boss said.

“For us to stay in the Premier League we need our best players not to play good football, not to have flashes, we need them to play great football.

“He is definitely one of them.

“I am pleased with the way he has started.

“I am pleased with how he played our last game against Brighton.

“I’ve shown him that he had four shots which is not bad but he can have six or seven shots if his positioning is better.

“Everybody has to play well of course.