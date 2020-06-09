Weighing in for racing’s return to Dunstall

The British Horseracing Authority suspended all racing in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But after a 76-day break, the sport returned behind closed doors last week with events held at Kempton and Newmarket among others.

Today, Wolverhampton will hold its first meeting since horse racing was given the green light to return.

The event will not be open to the public while all staff and racing personnel will have to undergo a rigorous health screening.

David Roberts, executive director of Wolverhampton Racecourse, said: “Our number one priority in starting to race behind closed doors again is the safety of all of our staff and participants, the public and the NHS.

“Working with the regulator, the British Horseracing Authority (BHA), we have put in place stringent safety measures on course.

“As an industry racing contributes £4billion to the economy each year and is one of the largest employers in the countryside so it’s important we are able to return with Government approval and get back to business and start supporting livelihoods again.”