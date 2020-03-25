Social Media Watch - March 25

With all of professional European football on an indefinite hiatus, players from around the continent have been finding novel ways to keep themselves fit and entertained during the forced postponement.

1) Lionel Messi flick-book

This Messi flip-book is legendary 🙌 pic.twitter.com/2TuG3bf1uv — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 22, 2020

In these testing times, plenty are going back to their school art days to keep them occupied.

And with no football on the horizon, fans have created old-school flip books to fill the time.

Lionel Messi is considered to be the GOAT and this man-made animation is memorising to watch.

His dribbling is absolutely out of this world and is captured perfectly - poetry in motion.

2) Jose Mourinho

My place of birth, Enfield had an extra helper for @age_uk today. Delivering essential goods to the elderly. Nice one, Jose. #THFC pic.twitter.com/fYSxTIOOoK — Michael Bridge (@MichaelBridge_) March 23, 2020

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has put his free time to good use by delivering essential goods to the elderly in Enfield.

The Tottenham boss worked alongside Age UK and Love Your DoorStep in Enfield, near Spurs' training ground, in preparing food parcels and other items for delivery to the more vulnerable members of the community.

'I am here to help Age UK Enfield, Love Your DoorStep Enfield and of course you can donate food, money or be a volunteer,' Mourinho said on a video posted by the charity.

The foundation has been delivering essential goods to elderly members of society who have been advised to stay in quarantine for the next 12 weeks.

3) Gareth Bale

No golf no party.. Gareth Bale. pic.twitter.com/WOPrfCUMab — FOOTBALL FANS STUFF (@officialffsnews) March 23, 2020

The Real Madrid superstar has taken the toilet roll challenge up a notch with this brilliant piece of skill.

The 30-year-old has made his love of golf no secret after recently holding up a flag reading, "Wales.Golf.Madrid...in that order."

And it appears house quarantine has given Bale the chance to work on his chipping.

With a toilet roll a couple of metres away, the forward expertly knocks the ball through the eye of the cylinder from an almost impossible angle.

4) Reanne Evans

Isolation goals haha. Darts could be my sport for the next few months #smallthings #fun pic.twitter.com/GoOC1iuS75 — reanne evans (@evans_reanne) March 24, 2020

If 12-time ladies world snooker champion Reanne Evans ever fancies swapping sports - darts could be a goer.

Dudley-born Evans alternative toilet roll challenge involves her trying to hit the bull through the middle of the cylinder.

After a couple of near misses, Evans' arrow goes straight through the centre - bullseye!

Watch out Fallon Sherrock, our Reanne is coming for you!