Carlos Corberan unworried by West Brom's out-of-contract players

As many as 10 senior players see their current deals at The Hawthorns expire at the end of June as Albion, still pushing for a play-off spot in a bid for Premier League promotion, weigh up how to move forward.

The summer is a key opportunity and possible line in the sand for the club to significantly reduce its squad's wage bill, as required in the post-Guochuan Lai era, while staying aligned with Corberan's desire for a competitive squad. Several influential stars and some of the club's longest-serving players see terms run out, including Cedric Kipre, Alex Mowatt, Kyle Bartley and Matt Phillips.

The head coach confirmed in February talks had begun between the club and players and their representatives, these will mostly be conducted by head of football operations Ian Pearce. New owner and chairman Shilen Patel has spent several days at the club and held conversations with Corberan.