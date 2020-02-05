Booth-Amos on the grid for World Superbike support series

The former Moto 3 rider has teamed up with the RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki team for the 2020 campaign, which starts later this month.

The Newport rider becomes the newest addition to the 2020 FIM Supersport 300 World Championship grid, after the Kawasaki team confirmed his signing late last week.

The 23-year-old competed in MotoGP, in the Moto3 class, last year and despite enduring a tough rookie season overall still managed a best eighth-placed finish at the Australian GP,

He decided to severe ties with the French-based CIP-Green Power after one season and had looked at one stage like missing out on a return to world-level motorbike racing this year.

A crowdfunding page, which currently stands at £1,000, was even set up to try find £42,000, the estimated cost needed to get Booth-Amos back on the start line.

However, after plenty of work behind the scenes, the 2017 British Motostar champion now becomes the fourth member of the 2020 RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki project, joining Dorren Loureiro, Nick Kalinin and Dino Iozzo.

He will also be in the same paddock as Mid Wales star Chaz Davies, who competes in the full World Superbike series, with British team-mate and reigning British Superbike champion, Scott Redding, in the Aruba.It Racing-Ducati team.

Booth-Amos will once again have it all to do, racing a bigger capacity machine, swapping his usual 125cc KTM bike for a more powerful 300cc Kawasaki, as well as joining a brand-new team and series.

Most the tracks, however, will be familiar as many are raced in the MotoGP and World Superbike series.

Writing on the official World Superbike webpage, he said: “I’m very happy to join the RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki team for 2020.

“It’s a big change for me, coming from Moto3, so there is a lot to learn. I would like to thank Jeremy McWilliams, the team, Kawasaki and everybody who supported me getting in here.

“I’m really looking forward to the challenge and learning the new bike in a new paddock. Hopefully we can do a good job together.”

Round one of the World Superbike series takes place at Philip Island, Australia, February 29 to March 1.